Dennis R. Arismendez, Jr.
El Mirage - Dennis R. Arismendez Jr., age 32, of El Mirage, Arizona passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Dennis was born January 22, 1988 to Dennis Sr. and Joanne Arismendez. Dennis is survived by his partner in life of 13 years, Monique "Huni"; children, Lilyanah Joanne Arismendez, Dennis R. Arismendez III, and Novah Rhiannon Arismendez; mother, Joanne Arismendez; and siblings, Denyse Jacklyn Arismendez, Jacklyn Danyel Arismendez, and Daniel Thomas Arismendez Dennis also leaves to cherish his memory the rest of his extended family and countless friends he made during his 32 years. Dennis was a proud entrepreneur and started his own landscaping business. He was an avid racer who was never shy about taking his 2014 Nissan GTR out for a street race. He was affectionately nicknamed Panda, and embraced it with his Panda Racing decal on the side of his car. Dennis was a kid at heart and enjoyed his Nintendo, Game Boy, Pokémon and basketball cards, and playing blackjack. He was always down for a game of Monopoly, Sorry, Uno, or checkers. Dennis was well-loved, quick with a joke or two, and was gifted when it came to math and science. He was a devoted man to Huni and a dedicated father to his children. The importance of family and friends was extremely important to him throughout his life. A visitation for Dennis will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Rd, Surprise, Arizona 85374. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 14016 N. Verbena St., El Mirage, AZ 85335 following with a committal service at 12:30 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392. Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Arismendez, Austin Burk, Riaz Razack, Jimmy Arismendez, Larry Arismendez, Danny Arismendez, Chris Arismendez, Isaiah Murillo, and Anthony Garcia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary.com
for the Arismendez family.