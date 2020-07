Dennis RaduchaPhoenix - Denny was born in Chicago on June 2, 1946. He passed July 10, 2020. Denny will be lovingly missed by his wife of 42 years and their children, Jason and Dani. He always had a smile on his face and would say often, " I never had a bad day in my life." Denny loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his family and he loved every moment of it. A memorial and celebration of Denny's life will be announced at a later date.