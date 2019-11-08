|
|
Dennis Wincentsen
Phoenix - We regretfully announce the passing of Dennis George Wincentsen. Dennis was born in Chicago, IL in 1938. He moved with his family to Morristown, AZ in 1944, and then to Phoenix in the early 1950s.
Dennis served in the Navy from 1955 to 1957. In 1959 he married Bonita Walsh and they adopted a son, Eric, in 1972. Dennis worked in steel fabrication most of his life. He is survived by his wife and son.
Services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Road, on Wednesday, November 13. Viewing will begin at 10:00 am with service at 11:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019