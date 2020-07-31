Derrick John Schiff



"MAYOR OF



THE MALL"



Born in Detroit, MI 05/02/62 - Passed away in Glendale, AZ 07/05/2020 Derrick was born with a congenital heart disease and suffered a stroke at five months which left him paralyzed on the left side. He walked at four years old (we think it was to keep up with his younger sister, Tracie), whom he adored.



He didn't allow labels or limitations to stop him from defying all odds. From being told he would never walk and probably would not survive into his 20's - his determination, strength, courage, bravery and passion for life proved all the experts wrong. Derrick was extraordinary and truly unforgettable to all who met him. He was a tremendous inspiration with an impeccable work ethic that gave perspective to everyday challenges. He didn't complain, did not want people to feel sorry for him and did not buy into the labels others tried to give him. People marveled how Derrick met many obstacles with a smile. He was a true hero to many.



He graduated from Truman HS in Taylor, MI.



Derrick was United Way Campaign Boy in 1973, Nationally, Ford Motor Company U/F Campaign Kickoff person in 1977 and honored by the Glendale, AZ mayor for Employee of the Year-- Worker with Disabilities.



Derrick was a diehard Michigan sports fan, especially the "Tigers". He was very opinionated and would discuss anything with anyone. He was always willing to give advice. He is probably advising the angels in heaven right now.



He cared deeply about his family and his many friends calling them to make sure they were all right on a regular basis here and all over the US.



Your memory will always be in our hearts.



Derrick is survived by his wife Tricia of 17 years, Parents John & Beverly Schiff, Sister Tracie (Steve) Roberts, Nieces Erika and Jessica and Nephew Nicholas Roberts. Tricia's family, Ted & Terri Todd, Glenn & Vi Koki and Sister Tracy (Jim) Rush. His Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was also loved by the "Graciak Family".



Due to Covid-19, private services have been held.



Contributions in Derrick's name may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities or Foundation for Blind Children.









