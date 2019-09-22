|
|
Deserie Mogensen Riazzi Hill
Scottsdale - Deserie Mogensen Riazzi Hill, 59, of Scottsdale, passed away after a long and valiant fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on September 18, 2019, at home under the care of Hospice of the Valley, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born Dec. 17, 1959 in Price, Utah. She was a Valedictorian graduate of Coconino High School in Flagstaff. She received her bachelor's degree from NAU in Business Marketing and Management in 1981, and after a semester at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, completed her MBA in Finance from ASU in 1983. She was employed by Greyhound Leasing & Financial Company for three years, serving as an analyst and Department Manager. She served various positions with The Arizona Bank which was taken over by Bank of America when she was VP-National Accounts and then with Franchise Finance Corporation of America as VP. She became Managing Director of Hill Valley Investments, Inc. in 1995 and owner of the company in 2015. She enjoyed being with family, especially her 25-year-old daughter, and friends, "the more the merrier" was her motto. Journaling and creating scrapbook albums became her passion and she traveled to conventions all over the USA. She also loved to entertain through detailed theme parties and events. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Mogensen, and her sister, Shellie Hills, who both succumbed to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She is survived by her father, Lloyd Mogensen, her daughter, Angelica Riazzi, and nephew, Niklas Hills. She was married to James R. Riazzi, of Scottsdale, AZ for 13 years and had their beautiful daughter, Angelica. She was also married to R. Terry Hill, of Kalamazoo, MI for 18 years. Her dogs, Maya and Gracie Lou also brought her great joy. She loved life and was a special daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She will be missed beyond words.
Funeral arrangements were made by Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary. Private graveside services were held on September 21st at Paradise Memorial Garden Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019