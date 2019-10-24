Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Dewaine High

Dewaine High Obituary
Dewaine High

Avondale - Franklin Dewaine High, age 82, of Avondale, Arizona passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019. Dewaine was born November 5, 1936 in Fountain Hill, Arkansas. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00am at First Southern Baptist Church Sahuaro Ranch, 10250 N 59th Ave, Phoenix followed by burial with Military Honors at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencarrtenney.com for the High family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Download Now