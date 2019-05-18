Services
Sunday, May 19, 2019
Phoenix - Diana Boyle, 62, of Phoenix, Arizona was a long-time teacher in the CD program at Desert Cove Elementary school in Phoenix. She passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15. She is survived by her husband, parents, twin sister, brother, four children and seven (soon to be eight) grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday May 19th at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd. in Phoenix. Her loss is incalculable, she had so much more she wanted to give. Please visit phoenixmemorialmortuary.com to leave condolences for Diana's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 18, 2019
