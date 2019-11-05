|
Diana Campana
Scottsdale - Diana Campana, age 89, passed away on November 3, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Diana was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a faithful and devoted Catholic, and a savvy businesswoman who was beloved by her many friends and family. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1930. She attended St. Rita's grade and High Schools, University of Detroit and Phoenix College. She married the love of her life, Ned in 1950. They had two children in Michigan and three children in Arizona. She co-founded Rent a Boat Sport Shop, later known as Marina del Sol. She was a leader in the marine industry until her retirement. She was a member of St. Theresa's Sodality and enjoyed traveling, boating, gardening, dancing, cooking and reading. She is predeceased by her husband Ned and survived by her four daughters, Allyn (Skip) Dickman, Laura (Craig) Tickler, Tracy Campana and Gail Campana, three grandchildren, Blair, Drew and Kevin and three great grandchildren, her sister Doris (Bruce) Robertson and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son William in 1988. A visitation and rosary will be held on Friday November 8th at Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road in Scottsdale from 6-8 PM.
A funeral mass will take place on Saturday November 9th at 10 AM at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, 10755 N. 124th St. in Scottsdale. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Flowers can be sent to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019