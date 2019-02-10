Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Diana Dorothy (Plesniak) Cardassi


Scottsdale - Diana Dorothy Cardassi (Plesniak) was born October 10, 1946 and passed from this life on February 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Cardassi. She is survived by her children Michele, Kimberly, Christopher and Anthony; son-in-law George Sanders, husband of Michele; grandchildren Alex, Elliot and Ashly Sanders and David and Jacob Cratte, Kimberly's sons and Devin, Christopher's son. Visitation will be from 5:00pm - 8:00pm Sunday, February 10th at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale. Entombment at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019
