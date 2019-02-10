|
Diana Dorothy Cardassi (Plesniak)
Scottsdale - Diana Dorothy Cardassi (Plesniak) was born October 10, 1946 and passed from this life on February 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Cardassi. She is survived by her children Michele, Kimberly, Christopher and Anthony; son-in-law George Sanders, husband of Michele; grandchildren Alex, Elliot and Ashly Sanders and David and Jacob Cratte, Kimberly's sons and Devin, Christopher's son. Visitation will be from 5:00pm - 8:00pm Sunday, February 10th at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale. Entombment at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019