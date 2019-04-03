Resources
1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
- - Diana E. Montgomery passed away March 29, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1949, in Great Falls, MT to the late Russell and Ruby Bogard. Diana married Al R. Montgomery Jr. on August 12, 1972. They shared 16 years of marriage prior to his passing on Jan. 5, 1989. She survived by her older brother Russell H. Bogard, her two children, Roger Montgomery (Kerri) and Bethany Johnson (Joshua) and four grandchildren Wyatt Johnson, Kilian Montgomery, Caroline Johnson and Geisen Montgomery. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019
