Diana Garrity
In loving memory of Diana Jean Garrity formerly Diana Griffin and Diana McCarter born 3/2/41 passed away in Phoenix AZ January 28, 2020 at the age of 78 after a long battle with PSP( progressive supranuclear palsy).
Diana was a loving friend, wife and mother of 3 children. Born in Bemidji MN the eldest of seven children she lived in Rochester and Mantorville Minnesota, Payson and Phoenix Arizona. Diana enjoyed a successful thirty-one year career at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN in the departments of Orthopedics, Legal and Internal Medicine and at the same time earned a Bachelor and Masters degree in Psychology.
Diana led an active and adventurous life, running marathons, hiking, and enjoying world travel. She loved the arts and outdoors, was member of the Payson Art league, Birding and Hiking clubs and also volunteered in her retirement years. Her family and friends will miss her positive energy and can do attitude! Thank you to everyone who cared for her and made her life wonderful!
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday February 22 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Payson Arizona. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Payson AZ, or to PSP.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020