Diana Lee DeelyCave Creek - Diana Lee Deely, né Diana Lee Dismuke, born November 25th, 1938, an Arizona Native and North High Football Queen, died unexpectedly Thursday May 28th, 2020. Diana's formative years were spent supporting WWII volunteer efforts in Phoenix, traveling the country with her mom, and on stage singing and dancing at the Phoenix Orpheum Theater. Beloved only child of James and Elaine Dismuke, she traveled afar to attend Bryn Mawr College (Class of 1959) and continued on to live abroad in Italy. Diana was a longtime volunteer of The Desert Foothills Library, and avid supporter of Colonial Williamsburg, The Nature Conservancy and The Phoenix Zoo. She is survived by her husband, Richard Deely, of Cave Creek, AZ, her five children: Richard, James, Elaine, Allison, and Kathryn; and her ten grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one son and one grandchild. Her family will host a Celebration of Life in late summer 2020 for Diana's friends and family. For information on her memorial service please contact her family.