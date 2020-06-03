Diana Lee Deely
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Lee Deely

Cave Creek - Diana Lee Deely, né Diana Lee Dismuke, born November 25th, 1938, an Arizona Native and North High Football Queen, died unexpectedly Thursday May 28th, 2020. Diana's formative years were spent supporting WWII volunteer efforts in Phoenix, traveling the country with her mom, and on stage singing and dancing at the Phoenix Orpheum Theater. Beloved only child of James and Elaine Dismuke, she traveled afar to attend Bryn Mawr College (Class of 1959) and continued on to live abroad in Italy. Diana was a longtime volunteer of The Desert Foothills Library, and avid supporter of Colonial Williamsburg, The Nature Conservancy and The Phoenix Zoo. She is survived by her husband, Richard Deely, of Cave Creek, AZ, her five children: Richard, James, Elaine, Allison, and Kathryn; and her ten grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one son and one grandchild. Her family will host a Celebration of Life in late summer 2020 for Diana's friends and family. For information on her memorial service please contact her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
6234347000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved