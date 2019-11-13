|
Diana Mae Johnson-Blome, 53, passed away on November 2, 2019.
Diana graduated from Central High School in Phoenix and the University of Arizona in Tucson. She lived in Seattle, Washington for over two decades but returned home to Arizona two years ago. She worked as a massage therapist and was beloved by her many clients.
She is survived by her son Spencer Blome, her father Charles Johnson, brother Charley and sisters Amanda and Joanna.
A memorial for Diana will be held Friday, Nov. 15th at 5pm at Hansen's Mortuary 6500 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019