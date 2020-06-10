Diane B. WorthScottsdale- Diane B. Worth, 87, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Diane was born April 21, 1932 in Los Angeles, California to William H. and Lucille B. Gardner. She was the eldest of two children and graduated from South Pasadena High School in 1950. Diane attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Merchandising and Design. She settled in Los Angeles, California where she met and married Robert M. Bramman. In their early years they lived in Davis, California where Robert completed his education at University of California Davis in Veterinary Medicine. They moved to San Rafael, California, bought a home in Marinwood and started a family. While maintaining a family home with three children, she began her career as an Interior Designer in Marin County. She opened her business, Interior Consultants in Mill Valley and later moved to Carmel where she continued her business operations. Diane moved to Arizona in 1976 and joined Doubletree Corporate office. As a design and purchasing manager, she participated in the opening of their Monterey, California Property. Recently divorced, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Richard (Rick) Worth. She attended Arizona State University and later taught as Adjunct Faculty in the College of Architecture, School of Design. Her desire to teach was born out of a desire to improve business practices in Interior Design. Diane is a Life Member and Fellow of the largest professional design organization, American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Diane enjoyed many years of commercial and residential interior design. She went on to open and operate a consignment gallery in Phoenix, The Carleton Connection with her husband Rick. The gallery featured exclusive accessories for the home. Rick passed away in 2003 after a brief illness. With a broken heart, she moved out to Sun City where she continued to strive to make a difference in the lives of other people. She would want to be remembered as a creative problem-solver with a big heart. Diane is survived by her brother, William H. Gardner Jr. of San Juan Capistrano, her three children, Mark Bramman of Del Rey Oaks, California, Eric (Robin) Bramman of Tempe, Kelly Gardiner of Phoenix, three grandchildren, Jessica (Juston) Daniels of Phoenix, Robert Gardiner of Denver, Justin Bramman of Tempe. A memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary at a date to be determined.