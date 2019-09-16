|
Diane Coloccia Long
Sun Lakes - Diane Coloccia Long of Sun Lakes, Arizona died on August 17, 2019, succumbing to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Diane was 65, and leaves behind her beloved husband and travel mate, Allan. She is survived by her parents, Anne and Dan Coloccia, her stepson, Michael, and her siblings, Amy (Michael) Hubbard, Andrew (Rosanne) Coloccia, and Laura (Michael) Lowery. "Aunt DiDi" will also be greatly missed as a devoted playmate, and baker extraordinaire by her nieces, nephews and her grand niece and nephew.
Diane was an excellent jewelry artist, silversmith and skilled in all aspects of the arts of paper. She was a compassionate friend, an avid reader and a skilled photographer. Diane was the family archivist, researching and compiling family history albums that have now become even more treasured. She had a beautiful smile, sharp wit, and a generous heart.
Her family is truly grateful for the loving care Diane received during her illness from the staff of Grace Manor and Hospice of the Valley. A private celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date.
Diane will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Heaven is a better place with your presence, my love.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 16, 2019