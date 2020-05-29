Diane J. Blake
Diane J. Blake, born March 17, 1943 in Boston Massachusetts, passed away in peace and comfort on May 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Esther (Blotnick) Meyers. She was also preceeded in death by her brother Stanley and sister Evelyn. Diane leaves behind her husband Frank, sons Aaron and Jared, granddaughter Maya Sapin and brother Richard Meyers.
Diane spent many years working as an accountant in Massachusetts and Arizona. She and her husband were one of the original founders of Temple Chai in Phoenix. She was active in Sisterhood and helping out in the Temple school office.
Diane greeted everyone with a huge hug and a beaming smile. She was the ultimate bubbe to every baby she held.
Services were held at Temple Chai and internment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the Temple Chai Shalom Center.
Diane J. Blake, born March 17, 1943 in Boston Massachusetts, passed away in peace and comfort on May 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Esther (Blotnick) Meyers. She was also preceeded in death by her brother Stanley and sister Evelyn. Diane leaves behind her husband Frank, sons Aaron and Jared, granddaughter Maya Sapin and brother Richard Meyers.
Diane spent many years working as an accountant in Massachusetts and Arizona. She and her husband were one of the original founders of Temple Chai in Phoenix. She was active in Sisterhood and helping out in the Temple school office.
Diane greeted everyone with a huge hug and a beaming smile. She was the ultimate bubbe to every baby she held.
Services were held at Temple Chai and internment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the Temple Chai Shalom Center.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.