Diane J. Blake
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane J. Blake

Diane J. Blake, born March 17, 1943 in Boston Massachusetts, passed away in peace and comfort on May 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Esther (Blotnick) Meyers. She was also preceeded in death by her brother Stanley and sister Evelyn. Diane leaves behind her husband Frank, sons Aaron and Jared, granddaughter Maya Sapin and brother Richard Meyers.

Diane spent many years working as an accountant in Massachusetts and Arizona. She and her husband were one of the original founders of Temple Chai in Phoenix. She was active in Sisterhood and helping out in the Temple school office.

Diane greeted everyone with a huge hug and a beaming smile. She was the ultimate bubbe to every baby she held.

Services were held at Temple Chai and internment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the Temple Chai Shalom Center.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved