Diane Jenai DeVos
Glendale - July 22, 1979 - October 20, 2020
Diane is survived by her mother Vicki, her father Jim, sisters Christine (John) Wells, Melissa (Chris) Grunthaner and brother Paul (Beth) DeVos. She dearly loved her nieces Melanie and Emma, and her nephews Andrew, Donavan, Joey, Lane and Willliam.
She graduated from Cortez High School in 1998. In addition to her core classes, she excelled in singing, acting and track. She earned an Associates Degree at Glendale Community College and was nominated and represented GCC in the Irene Ryan Acting Competition in Las Vegas.
Diane worked in customer service for over 21 years, including 16 years at Starbucks from barista to management positions. She was exceptional in quality control, customer service and team leadership. Fellow workers described her as amazing, loyal, kind, funny and inspirational. Customers would go to her store primarily to be served by her because she was efficient, welcoming, genuine and able to make them laugh.
Diane loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed yoga, running, all kinds of music and animals, especially her cats Max and Bobbi. She loved her God. Diane, nobody was the same after being with you, and we are not the same with your early departure to God's eternal peace and joy.
There is a Mass of celebration at St Helen Roman Catholic Church, 5510 W Cholla, Glendale, on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 am with masks and social distancing. Please feel free to come 30 minutes early to talk and share memories of Diane in the church courtyard. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery following the service. Donations to St. Mary's Food Bank. Please send memories to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com