Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Diane Kowaleski


1951 - 2020
Diane Kowaleski Obituary
Diane Kowaleski

Scottsdale - Diane Kowaleski, age 68, passed away on February 28, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Diane was a lover of animals and art. She was born in Cleveland, OH to the late George and Irene Hanzak (Melago), the beloved wife of the late Tom Kowaleski, and daughter-in-law to the late Tom and Mary Kowaleski of Steubenville, OH. Sister to the late Cynthia Walter (Dale) and loving aunt to Kristen Walter (Dan Howe). Dear friend of Carol and Rex Greenslade of Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or Foothills Animal Rescue, 10197 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 and are appreciated. A memorial service will be held at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary at 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 on March 6, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
