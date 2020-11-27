1/
Diane L. Moldenhauer
Diane L. Moldenhauer

Goodyear - Mrs. Diane L. Moldenhauer, age 72, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on November 21, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born February 18, 1948 to Norman and Ilene Stieve in Bay City, Michigan.

Diane is survived by her husband, Lucky Moldenhauer, her daughter; Lisa Wardlaw, her son; Marc Moldenhauer, her sister; Karen Hodge, her brothers; Michael Stieve, David Stieve, and James Stieve, and her mother, Ilene Stieve. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; Stephanie, Tyler, Jackson and Ethan.

A private prayer service was held for the family on November 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The family suggests that donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/diane-lynn-moldenhauer/




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
