Diane Nowlin



Phoenix - Diane Nowlin, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born on September 1, 1939 in Casper, Wyoming, she was the daughter of Lawrence O. Ormsby and Frances A. Des Enfants Ormsby. Diane attended public schools in Morenci, AZ, graduating from Morenci High School in 1957, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona in 1961 and a Master's degree from Arizona State University in 1963. In the spring of 1965, she married William T. Nowlin in New York City and they moved to Phoenix where they lived the rest of their lives. Diane taught high school Life Management, Human Relations, Child Development and HERO, a work program, at Camelback High School in Phoenix for 20 years. She also taught Child Development and Financial Planning at Mesa Community College and Rio Salado College until 1992 when she took early retirement. In retirement, among other things, she worked for various school districts in several states helping employees decide if they were ready to retire financially and emotionally, she was a Master Gardner and did volunteer work with the University of Arizona Extension Service Master Gardner Program working with their diagnostic team, she gave free financial planning advice to her family and friends, which was greatly appreciated, and she enjoyed playing golf but only with the men's club, of course. Diane was preceded in death by her husband William T. Nowlin; father Lawrence O. Ormsby; mother Frances A. Des Enfants Ormsby; sister Mar Lynn Ormsby; and identical twin sisters Janine and Janice Ormsby, both at an early age. She is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Mary Ahl; nephew Tim Ahl; niece Merida Murray; nephew David (Julia) Fisher and their children Mia and Luke; and aunt Carmen Des Enfants. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Ave., Phoenix 85012. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Diane's name to the Arizona Humane Society at https://www.azhumane.org, A Stepping Stone Foundation at http://www.asteppingstone.org, or . Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019