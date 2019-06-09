Resources
Cave Creek - Diane Townsend Lai was born in Oakland, CA. She passed away with her family at her side on Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Cave Creek, Arizona.

She grew up in Hawaii where she met and married her best friend Leonard Sau Yee Lai. She and Len had four children, Dayle Anne, Wendy Lee, Patrick Steven and Robert Townsend. Di was a witty lady an amazing cook and a faithful friend. Known for her ability to host celebrations and plan memorable get-togethers, she made each person feel welcome and important.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Constance Joan Remund and Gerald Steven Townsend; brother-in-law, Joe Muller. She is survived by her husband Len, daughters Dayle Anne Mord husband David, Wendy Lai Fielding husband Jim, sons Patrick Steven Lai wife Lisa, Robert Townsend Lai wife Kasey; grandsons Shane Betz, Joseph and JohnnDavid Fielding, granddaughters' Christine and Tori Lai; great-grandchildren Gabby and Miles Betz; Sisters Kathy Muller Baldwin husband Ben, Barbara Bryan; nephew Kenny Shamel, nieces Barbara (Baba) Muller, Jill Shamel Beatty, Tia Bryan Vangel.

In Lieu of flowers please give to your favorite pet charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
