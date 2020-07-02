Diane Webb Hale
Phoenix - Diane Webb Hale (85) passed away on June 27, 2020 due to COVID-19. Diane was born on June 10, 1935 in St. Johns, AZ. She eloped with the love of her life, Ferrell A Hale in 1953. Diane worked for over 20 years at the Phoenix Public Library as circulation supervisor, which meshed well with her life-long passion for learning and reading. Diane was a multi-faceted woman with many interests. Her love of reading led to a love of collecting books, especially mysteries, archaeology and ancient history. She also amassed a huge collection of paper dolls and other collectibles over the years. Her love of history and archaeology led to travels to England, Europe and Egypt. She is fondly remembered as an amazingly creative cook. Diane is preceded in death by her husband Ferrell, her parents Neldon Jesse Webb and Lorraine Overson Smith and her sister Rita Webb Scott. She is survived by her 3 daughters Brandy (Bob) Ensign of Paradise Utah, Shelley (John Oblinger) Myers of Phoenix AZ and Paula (Kelly) Fortier of Phoenix. She is also survived by 3 sisters Jessica Gardom, Melody (Bob Utley) Webb and Candy Webb all of Scottsdale AZ, her half brother Scott Smith of Glendale AZ, as well as 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on July 9th. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name will be accepted at Arizona Humane Society and Americare Hospice Foundation. Visit www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
for online condolences and virtual service information.