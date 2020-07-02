1/1
Diane Webb Hale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Webb Hale

Phoenix - Diane Webb Hale (85) passed away on June 27, 2020 due to COVID-19. Diane was born on June 10, 1935 in St. Johns, AZ. She eloped with the love of her life, Ferrell A Hale in 1953. Diane worked for over 20 years at the Phoenix Public Library as circulation supervisor, which meshed well with her life-long passion for learning and reading. Diane was a multi-faceted woman with many interests. Her love of reading led to a love of collecting books, especially mysteries, archaeology and ancient history. She also amassed a huge collection of paper dolls and other collectibles over the years. Her love of history and archaeology led to travels to England, Europe and Egypt. She is fondly remembered as an amazingly creative cook. Diane is preceded in death by her husband Ferrell, her parents Neldon Jesse Webb and Lorraine Overson Smith and her sister Rita Webb Scott. She is survived by her 3 daughters Brandy (Bob) Ensign of Paradise Utah, Shelley (John Oblinger) Myers of Phoenix AZ and Paula (Kelly) Fortier of Phoenix. She is also survived by 3 sisters Jessica Gardom, Melody (Bob Utley) Webb and Candy Webb all of Scottsdale AZ, her half brother Scott Smith of Glendale AZ, as well as 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on July 9th. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name will be accepted at Arizona Humane Society and Americare Hospice Foundation. Visit www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com for online condolences and virtual service information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved