Mesa - Dianne Gahan passed away on October 15th, 2020 at the age of 37 at her home in Mesa, Arizona. Dianne was borne on May 21st, 1983 to Christopher P. Gahan and Georgianne HG (Chang) Gahan. Dianne graduated from Highland High School class of 2000. She pursued her college education at Arizona State University and graduated from Harvard University in 2009. Dianne had a passion for working with children, especially those of special needs. This was demonstrated by her commitment of three year with City Year in Boston working with under privileged school children, a couple of years with the Boys' & Girls' club on the Maricopa-Pima Indian reservation, and lately as a teacher's aide for special need students at the Sierra special education, Ocotillo elementary school in the Washington school district, Phoenix, AZ. Dianne is survived by her parents Chris and Georgianne also by her brother Michael Gaffney. She was blessed with many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews from not only Arizona but also California, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and of course Hawaii. Visitation and services will be held on October 29, 2020, Melcher Mission Chapel, 6625 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85205. Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 pm with viewing 2 hours prior. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Arizona Friends for Life Animal Rescue, https://azfriends.org
