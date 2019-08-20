Resources
- - Dianne June Parker, 74, passed away on August 15th 2019 with her family at her side. Dianne was born to Dorothy and Oliver Shultz in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Dianne was the middle of three sisters, Judy Salzwedel and Jenny Jerving who both still live in Wisconsin.

Dianne raised her 3 children, Jeff, Rob, and Ross in Ankeny, Iowa. At the age of 44 she met the love of her life, Donald M Parker. Dianne and Don lived large in life, traveling for 7 years by motor home making great friends and relationships all across North America. They settled in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Dianne was an active member of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church where she loved to sing in the church choir and played her viola in the orchestra. She is survived by her beloved husband Don, sisters, sons, 13 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Services for Dianne will be held at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on Tues. Aug 20th at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Organ Pipe Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 20, 2019
