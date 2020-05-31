Diantha (Dee) Granger



On May 25, 2020 Diantha Jane (Chesnutt) Granger passed away in Petaluma, CA. She was born in Warren, PA on October 7, 1932 to parents Sam and Hazel Chesnutt. She grew up in Warren and lived there until she left to attend nursing school at the University of Rochester where she met her future husband, Edward (Ted) Granger. They married shortly after her graduation in 1956.



After graduating from the University of Rochester, Dee worked as a visiting nurse in Rochester, NY and then at the Brooklyn VA Hospital while her husband was in the Coast Guard stationed at Bennett Field in Brooklyn, NY. After Ted completed his Coast Guard service, they returned to live in Rochester until 1964 when they moved to Dallas, TX. They moved again in 1972 to Phoenix, AZ where they continued to raise their four sons. Dee stayed in Phoenix for 45 years until she moved to Petaluma, CA in 2017.



Even after leaving the nursing profession, Dee remained "the neighborhood nurse" and "go see Mrs. Granger" was always the first line of defense whenever a neighbor kid fell off her bike or cut himself. She was active as a Boy Scout leader and at her Episcopal church, Christ Church of the Ascension, where she worked on the alter guild and served on the church vestry. Ted and Dee were married 50 years. They loved living in the Southwest and they loved to travel. They managed to see a lot of the world together, including visiting all 50 states and five continents.



Dee was a devoted wife, a tireless and loving mother, and a spectacular grandmother. She leaves behind four sons (Robert, James, Scott, and Timothy) and seven grandchildren (Samuel, Maxwell, Auden, Jade, Benjamin, China, and Hannah).



An internment service will be held for her at the Christ Church of the Ascension Memorial Garden in Paradise Valley, AZ at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store