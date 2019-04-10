|
|
Dick Thom
Mesa - Richard "Dick" Allen Thom, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on April 6, 2019.
Dick was born on March 14, 1941 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Clarence and Inez Thom. He was the third child of 5.
At the age of 12, his family moved to Arizona where Dick resided most of his life. In 1961, he joined the United States Army where he served until 1964. Much to everyone's surprise, he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal (see he gave his family a sense of humor). He was married for 48 years to Janie and was also a self-proclaimed Red Neck. His work life was construction and concrete. Dick loved to build things. He took immense pride in standing back, looking at his work, and saying, "I built that!" His truly happiest moments were when he was spending time with friends and family, fishing, hunting and sitting on his back porch enjoying a cold beer. Four-time cancer survivor, Dick was a fighter and his durability is without question. He was preceded in death by his wife Janie, Parents Clarence and Inez, and sister Phyllis. He is survived by his brother Roger (wife Peggy), Sister Judy (husband Bob), Sister Bonnie (husband Jim), two children Patricia "Sissy" and Rick "Homer" and nieces and nephews Tom, Bridgett, Cheryl, Lisa, Linda, and Kristin. He was a favorite relative to family and best friend to so many. He will be missed dearly. Instead of flowers, we ask that you have a shot of whiskey in his honor. He would have preferred that. Services will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery. 7900 E Main St. Mesa, Arizona 85205. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019