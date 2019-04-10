Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dick Thom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dick Thom


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dick Thom Obituary
Dick Thom

Mesa - Richard "Dick" Allen Thom, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on April 6, 2019.

Dick was born on March 14, 1941 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Clarence and Inez Thom. He was the third child of 5.

At the age of 12, his family moved to Arizona where Dick resided most of his life. In 1961, he joined the United States Army where he served until 1964. Much to everyone's surprise, he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal (see he gave his family a sense of humor). He was married for 48 years to Janie and was also a self-proclaimed Red Neck. His work life was construction and concrete. Dick loved to build things. He took immense pride in standing back, looking at his work, and saying, "I built that!" His truly happiest moments were when he was spending time with friends and family, fishing, hunting and sitting on his back porch enjoying a cold beer. Four-time cancer survivor, Dick was a fighter and his durability is without question. He was preceded in death by his wife Janie, Parents Clarence and Inez, and sister Phyllis. He is survived by his brother Roger (wife Peggy), Sister Judy (husband Bob), Sister Bonnie (husband Jim), two children Patricia "Sissy" and Rick "Homer" and nieces and nephews Tom, Bridgett, Cheryl, Lisa, Linda, and Kristin. He was a favorite relative to family and best friend to so many. He will be missed dearly. Instead of flowers, we ask that you have a shot of whiskey in his honor. He would have preferred that. Services will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery. 7900 E Main St. Mesa, Arizona 85205. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now