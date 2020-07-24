Dicksie Stiles Patterson
Dicksie Stiles Patterson passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. Dicksie was born March 12, 1941, to Lucille and Richard Stiles. Dicksie was the oldest of four children, Don Stiles (Zuhal), Richard Stiles (Diana), and Dennis Stiles.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her brother Dennis, and her beautiful daughter Crystal.
Dicksie raised three daughters, Jolynn Clow, Crystal Rezzonico, and Shelly Lane with Joe Arnold. The girls adored being with their mom throughout life. They shared an incredible bond and made amazing memories together with their families.
In 1998, Dicksie met the love of her life, John Harris Patterson. They married and spent their time devoted to family and friends. They loved going to football games, traveling, and celebrating the lives of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dicksie and Harris shared 10 children, 22 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, with two more on the way. She was extremely proud of each child and never missed a birthday, graduation, or special occasion. She was a constant source of support and wisdom. Everyone in the family knew we could call Dippy for encouragement and advice.
Dicksie and Harris traveled the world with great friends. Dicksie loved playing cards with the Garden Girls and spending quality time with many dear friends in Pinetop and Scottsdale. Dicksie was incredibly beautiful and smart. She amazed us with her Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune skills.
Dicksie was the heart and soul of our family. She was a shining light in the lives of those she met along her journey. Her light will never stop shining in our hearts and memories.
We love you Dips!
Dicksie' s celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Ryan House www.ryanhouse.org
