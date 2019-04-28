Dixie Humphryes



Chandler - In loving memory of Dixie Humphryes having an eventful and full life to the age of 82, passing to glory on April 24th, 2019 at home with her devoted husband and puppies. A talented and gifted dancer she opened Fiesta Dance Studio in the 1980's. Being a woman of faith, she wanted to use the gifts God blessed her with to teach others. She started a prison outreach ministry at her local church affecting many souls. This was also true with gardening, becoming a Master Gardner & sharing her gift for raising Irises. Her faith kept her strong raising her 5 children, helping them to adapt with frequent moves across the country. Woman's aglow provided her a foundation and Toast Masters gave her new skills with public speaking and teaching. Dixie leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Bennie. She is also survived by her children; Edward, Kevin and Cay Humphryes. She also is blessed with 5 grandchildren. Dixie was preceded in death by two sons, Frederick and Jefferey. Funeral services in her honor will be held Monday, April 29th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019