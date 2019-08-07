|
|
Dixie Lee (Seely) Wix
Phoenix - Dixie Lee (Seely) Wix, 94, passed away August 3, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. She was born in Wattis, Utah on August 12, 1924 to Hans Rex Seely and Mary Mae Krebs Seely. She had seven siblings, three brothers and four sisters. The family moved to Mt. Pleasant, Utah where she graduated from North Sanpete High School. She moved to Los Angeles, California and went to work at U.S. Rubber. Soon after she married Charles Ashton Wix in Chico, California where he was stationed in the Army Air Force. After the war ended, they returned to Mt. Pleasant, Utah where they had five children, Judith Brown, Charlene Pellin, Thomas Wix, Paul Wix and Bradley Wix. They lived in California for several years and then moved to Phoenix. She lived the remainder of her life there. She was preceded in death by her Husband, son Bradley, daughter Judith Brown, and Grandson Barry Fredricks. She is survived by three Children, six Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren. Service will be held at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ at 2 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 with viewing one hour prior at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 7, 2019