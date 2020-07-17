Dixie Lou Auten
Phoenix - Dixie Lou (Johnson) Auten entered everlasting life on July 12, 2020. She was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on October 1, 1932. She grew up near downtown Phoenix, attended Osborn Elementary, and graduated from North High School in 1950. She also attended Chicago School of Music in Phoenix.
She met William 'Bill' Auten while attending Tempe Normal School (now ASU), and they were wed on May 29, 1951. Married for 58 years, Bill and Dixie were able to travel worldwide and enjoy their summers in the cool pines near Flagstaff. Dixie loved life, was a model homemaker, and an active grandmother. She raised her family with loving care and gently modeled a life of meaning and purpose.
She is survived by four sons: William (Lindy), Brad (Marianne), George (Ali), and her caregiving son John. Dixie has six grandchildren: Wain, Brock, Bethany, Ashley, Andrew, and Helena; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her husband Bill predeceased her in 2010. She will be interred at National Memorial Cemetery with a private family service on Friday, July 24th, followed by a memorial service at a family residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org
).
Please visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.