1/1
Dixie Lou Auten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dixie Lou Auten

Phoenix - Dixie Lou (Johnson) Auten entered everlasting life on July 12, 2020. She was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on October 1, 1932. She grew up near downtown Phoenix, attended Osborn Elementary, and graduated from North High School in 1950. She also attended Chicago School of Music in Phoenix.

She met William 'Bill' Auten while attending Tempe Normal School (now ASU), and they were wed on May 29, 1951. Married for 58 years, Bill and Dixie were able to travel worldwide and enjoy their summers in the cool pines near Flagstaff. Dixie loved life, was a model homemaker, and an active grandmother. She raised her family with loving care and gently modeled a life of meaning and purpose.

She is survived by four sons: William (Lindy), Brad (Marianne), George (Ali), and her caregiving son John. Dixie has six grandchildren: Wain, Brock, Bethany, Ashley, Andrew, and Helena; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her husband Bill predeceased her in 2010. She will be interred at National Memorial Cemetery with a private family service on Friday, July 24th, followed by a memorial service at a family residence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org).

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved