|
|
Dixon Duke Cowley
Mesa - Dixon Duke Cowley, age 81, passed away in his home October 28, 2019. He was born December 19, 1937 at St. Johns, Arizona to Hugh Henry Cowley and Helen Janie Plumb. Duke was raised in St. Johns where he had very productive growing up years. He graduated from Pioneer Elementary School as valedictorian and from St Johns High School with the same distinction. While in High School he played basketball and football. Upon graduating he attended The University of Arizona. He had been a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, but it was at his time at the U of A that he gained his testimony of Jesus Christ through the efforts of an Institute Director. In 1958 he received a call to serve a full time mission in Brazil for 32 months and William Grant Bangerter was his President. Upon returning from Brazil he dated Alice Neal, also from St. Johns. In the fall, he returned to Tucson and by the end of the year he married Alice in the Mesa Arizona Temple. To this union were born three children: Michael Theron (Lee), Timothy Neal (Kristen), and Suzette Tyler (Loren). They have 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Duke built a large and productive business but his favorite hobby was helping others. You would say that he was a builder of men and women and he always continued doing missionary service whenever possible. In July 1980 he was called to preside over the newly created Brazil Curitiba Mission. The whole family was able to enjoy this three years in Curitiba and all came home in 1983 speaking the Portuguese language. Duke and Alice served another mission in Sao Paulo Brazil where they created and oversaw the Perpetual Education Program for the LDS Church.
Upon returning to Arizona, Duke continued to work and influence others with his generous personality. It was important to him to help others get an education and he has provided the opportunity for many to improve their lives.
He loved his family dearly.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 9:30-10:30am. Funeral service will be Friday, November 1 at 11:00am. Visitation and services will be held at the LDS Hermosa Vista Stake Center, 2701 E Lehi Road, Mesa, AZ 85213. Interment will follow at the Mesa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to BYU-Pathway Worldwide. https://ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org/donations/byu-pathway?cde2=pathway-home&. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019