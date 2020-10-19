1/1
Dollee Spotleson
Scottsdale - Dollee Spotleson passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020. She leaves behind a large family that loved her deeply and will miss her forever.

She was born Mildred Louise Cramer in Youngstown, Ohio on Dec. 12, 1929 to Warren and Catherine (Macurak) Cramer. But she was always Dollee, a nickname she embraced in childhood.

After graduating from North High School in Youngstown, she eloped and married Samuel Spotleson on her birthday in 1948. Although they came from very different backgrounds, he remained her spouse and the love of her life for almost 71 years, until his passing on June 4 of this year.

In 1956, the couple moved with three sons from Ohio to Arizona, where she continued as a homemaker and he began a career in automobile sales as their family grew. There were soon a total of five sons, something in which the couple took great pride.

The energized life of every party, Dollee made friends easily, a talent she passed along to her boys. Raised in a home without indoor plumbing, she became a glamorous, fashionable and familiar figure in Scottsdale recognized immediately by her red hair, beautiful smile and witty sense of humor. She also embraced Sam's Italian heritage as her own, evident in her delicious pasta and pizza and her humorous attempts at speaking the language.

She was a longtime and popular usher at Scottsdale Stadium spring training games, and enjoyed watching the varied activities and athletic events of her own sons and grandchildren over many years.

She leaves behind four sons, Bruce (Kay) of Las Vegas, and Craig, Lance (Cynthia) and Sean (Mary), all of Scottsdale; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren and a brother Gailen Cramer of Youngstown. In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by her son Keith (Robin) and grandson Justin Keener, and by her brother Milton Cramer and sister Bette Brunswick.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd. A recitation of the rosary will follow. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, her parish of 63 years, at 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
