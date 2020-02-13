|
Dolores Hanson Wood
Dolores Hanson Wood, 86, was ushered into Christ's presence on February 11, 2020. Dolores was born on April 4, 1933 in Mabscott, West Virginia to parents Carlos and Callie Hanson. She married her high-school sweetheart and love of her life, Lewis "Tink" Wood on October 30, 1950 in Pearisburg, VA. They spent time in Rhode Island while Lewis served in the US Navy, and after moving out west, Dolores and Lewis eventually settled in Scottsdale, AZ in 1962. They were blessed to enjoy 54 years of marriage before Lewis was called home in 2005.
Dolores had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and a fierce devotion to loving and caring for her very blessed family. She is survived by her brother Estel (wife Chris); son Richard Wood (Wife Gwen); daughter Natalie McCutcheon (Husband Patrick); and her five grandchildren: Jonathan (Wife Amy); Ashley (Husband Mitch); Amy; Julie (Husband Jared); and David; along with her four great-grandchildren: Logan, Sydney, Elijah and Lucas - all of whom loved and knew her as "MaMaw".
We love you Mom and we will miss you profoundly until we get to see you again in Eternity.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 14 at 3:00 PM at Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home. Dolores will be buried next to her beloved husband Lewis at the Veteran's National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM. Arrangements by Gilbert Memorial Park.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020