Dolores (Dee) Heffley
Dolores (Dee) Heffley, a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister (in law), Aunt, honorary mother and friend became our angel March 25, 2020. Dee was born in Chicago, married, had four children and in 1973 moved to Arizona. She retired in 1998 after a long career at the Arizona Republic. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Jack and sons Ed, Jack Jr and George. She is survived by daughter Kelley, son in law Tim, long time sister in law Phyliss, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, with seventh on the way. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and family.
So loved... so missed... so very dear.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020