Dolores "Dee" Loyd
Sun City - Dolores "Dee"Loyd, age 90, passed away on February 4, 2019. Dolores was born and raised in Fairbury, Nebraska. She married Marion Loyd in 1947 and made her career being an USAF military wife and mother. No matter how many times they moved or to which country, Dee made a "home" for her family.
Dolores is proceeded in death by Marion, her husband of 68 years. She is survived by her children: Ron (Charity), Marsha Thiele (Larry) and Gary. 6 grandchildren:Jamie (Becca),Brent, Matthew, Christopher,Chelsea and Thomas. Two great grandchildren Tristan and Ella.
Her friends meant so much to her. She was very active in TOPS and KOPS and her Churches Women's Guild.
Funeral services will be held on February 14, 2019 at 10 AM at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 8615 W Peoria Ave, Peoria,AZ 85345.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 13, 2019