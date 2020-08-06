1/
Dolores Lustig
Dolores Lustig (nee Lovett) died on July 31, 2020 at the age of 90 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents Esmond and Rose Lovett and her brother Howard Lovett. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jay Lustig. Beloved mother of Brenda Nye (Mitchell) and Karen Joseph (Rick). Cherished grandmother of Alex Nye, Wesley Nye (Greta), Ryann Miller, Hannah Miller and great-grandmother of Elise Nye. She is further survived by loving relatives and friends. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and Home Instead Senior Care-Fountain Hills. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice of the Valley

www.hov.org




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
