Dolores Mae Haug (Grunwald)



Scottsdale - Born in Steele County, MN, November 14, 1921. Dolores attended country school in Ellendale, MN, graduated from Ellendale High School and attended Mankato State College, and later graduated from ASU. She married Douglas Haug in 1946 and shortly thereafter became the librarian at Creighton School where she worked for 23 years. She was President of the Arizona State Library Association and President of Maricopa County School Library Association. She was a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary and served as the Auxiliary President for 3 terms. She sang in the Mount Olives Lutheran Church choir and later transferred her membership to All Saints Lutheran Church of Phoenix where a Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined.



She was preceded in death by her husband Doug in 2003; her mother and father; numerous brothers and sisters; and various in-laws. Dolores is survived by in-laws on the Haug side of the family and many nieces, nephews from both the Haug's and Grunwald's. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary