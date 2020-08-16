Dolores (Dolly) Marcus
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Dolores (Dolly) Marcus loving wife, mother of four children and "Busia" to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 87.
The youngest of seven children, Dolly was born and raised in Buffalo, New York to Alexander and Lottie Palys and moved to Phoenix in 1977. A wife, mother and homemaker, Dolly was proud of her Polish heritage and teaching her children to carry on traditions. She was fun loving, generous, a great conversationalist and role model.
Dolly loved bowling (a lot), all forms of needlework, reading and book club, Bunco and playing games. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic minister, money counter and lector.
Dolly is preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years Edward, Sr. and her siblings Chester, Henry, Felicia, Virginia, Irene and Eleanor and her son-in-law Michael Ledford. She is survived by her children Edward Jr., Steven (Bonnie), Jaye (Greg) and Aaron, grandchildren Eric, Darrell, Gabriel, Shannon, Meghan, Alex, Marcus, Lauren and Lindsay, and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, AZ on August 21st from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please send donations in Dolly's name to Saint Vincent DePaul and/or Hospice of the Valley. You can leave a message using the following web address:https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/dolores-marcus-9309752
The service will be live streamed starting at 9:00 AM. The link is https://www.facebook.com/163953450300391
.