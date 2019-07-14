Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Kralovec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores N. Kralovec


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores N. Kralovec Obituary
Dolores N. Kralovec

Carefree - Dolores N. Kralovec of Carefree and Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Glen Ellyn and

Burr Ridge, IL passed away on June 11,2019 at the age of 93. Dolores was born Oct 31st (Halloween), 1925 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Oak Park, IL. She graduated from Mundelein College. In 1949 Dolores married Arthur J. Kralovec, Jr. of Chicago who proceeded her in death in 2009. They had 5 children: A.J. (Donna), Susan Lambuth, Patricia (deceased), Robert (Stephanie) (both deceased) and William.

Dolores has 5 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild who was born the day before Dolores passed. Dolores will be remembered most for her love of life and creativity: She was a world traveler, loved to elaborately entertain, and had studied art and interior design.

A Memorial will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on September 20th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Donations can be made to Sherman House-Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now