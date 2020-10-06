1/1
Dolores Rodriquez
Dolores Rodriquez

El Mirage - Dolores Rodriquez also known as Lola passed away in the evening hours of September 19, 2020. She was born on June 14,1958 in Phoenix AZ. Dolores was a kind, funny, loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

She loved the occasional road trips up north. Her favorite place being Sedona and Jerome. She loved to listen to music, dance and be with family. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her 7 children. Ruben, Jesse, Theresa, Manuel, Felicia, Briana, Ramiro, 15 grandchildren; her brothers Angel, Felix and Ernest; her sisters Gloria, Carmen, Jennie and Kathy and lots of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Teresa M. Laguna, her brothers Ruben, Danny and Joe and her sister Rosie.

Viewing will be held at Palm Valley Funeral Home on October 8, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Church Services will be held on October 9, 2020 at 10 am at Santa Teresita in El Mirage followed by the burial at Sunwest Funeral Home in El Mirage.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunwest Funeral Home & Cemetery
12525 NW Grand Ave
El Mirage, AZ 85335
(623) 974-2054
