Dolores Rouse
Mesa - Dolores passed on 9/7/2019 after a long struggle with illness. Born on 10/9/1924 she enjoyed a long eventful life. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Neil, she leaves behind 3 children Neil Johnston Rouse 11, Kim (Tony) Rodarte, Christian (Tami) Rouse. 3 adored grandchildren Kenneth, Samantha, & Stacey Rouse, and 1 special great grandson, Donovan. A service will be held on Sept 16 at 3:00 at Legacy 4403 E Broadway, Mesa with a reception following.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019