Dolores Zamora Rojo Gutierrez

Dolores Zamora Rojo Gutierrez Obituary
Dolores Zamora Rojo Gutierrez

- - Dolores Zamora Rojo Gutierrez, born December 12, 1923 in Magdalena New Mexico, daughter of Evanjelio Rojo and Tomasita Chavez Zamora Rojo left us to meet her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019. Dolores leaves daughter Grace McAuliffe (David), Robert F. Gutierrez (deceased) (Debrah), Mike Gutierrez, Ronald J. Gutierrez (Kelly). Dolores leaves 10 Grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Survivors include several nieces and nephews and cousins in Arizona and New Mexico.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019
