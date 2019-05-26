Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix - Dolph Junior Clark, 93, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Dolph had a long career with Southern Pacific Railroad retiring after 45 years. Services for Dolph Clark will be at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 on May 31, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. with a reception lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to the following websites: , , Hospice of the West, hospicewestaz.com or Lifestream Complete Senior Living Northeast, lifestreamliving.com. For additional information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
