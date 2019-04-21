Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
CCV
7007 W. Happy Valley Rd. Bldg. 400
Peoria, AZ
Surprise - Domenic G. Davirro, 77, of Surprise, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his Father, Nick; Mother, Lena; and Brother, Wayne. He is survived by his sons, Domenic (Kimberleigh) and Matthew (Sara); Grandsons, Jack and Ryan; and his Sister, Patricia (Glen Smith). Domenic was born on 09/25/1941 in Euclid, OH and moved to Phoenix in 1953. He graduated from West High School in 1959, and joined the US Navy onboard the USS Estes shortly thereafter. He built many lasting friendships during his 40+ years of working in various automotive industry and sales roles throughout the state. He loved to bowl, watch sports, and share his time with friends and family. Throughout his life, Domenic left a memorable mark on everyone he conversed with. He was a man of great love and integrity who will be sorely missed. Memorial services for Domenic G. Davirro will be held at 11 am, on 04/26/2019, at CCV (7007 W. Happy Valley Rd. Bldg. 400, Peoria, AZ 85383).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
