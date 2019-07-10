|
Dominic Anthony De La Huerta
Phoenix - Dominic Anthony De La Huerta passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2019 surround by so many loving family. Born on September 10th, 1987 and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother. He is survived by his 3 beautiful children Kaleb, Hope, and Arianna De La Huerta. He lived a short life but lived it to its fullest always making the most of life. He always knew how to make someone laugh at anytime. He loved his mustang "Ruby" and thought he was a street racer. We are grateful for all the loving memories we got to spend with him. He is up high now with his mother Gina. Please watch over us till we meet again. We love you to the moon and back.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019