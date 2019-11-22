|
Dominic "Don" Salvadore Gentile, Jr.
Don, 74, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Piqua, Ohio to Don S. Gentile, WWII Ace, and Isabella Masdea Gentile. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 48 years, Cay, and a beloved father to his children Dominic and Troyann (Lindsay) and grandfather to Lucca. He is survived by his brothers Joseph and Pasquale and their families, as well as many relatives in Ohio .
Don served in the Coast Guard for four years during the Vietnam era. He worked for AAA in Northern California and Reno, NV for 28 years, working his way up to Regional Manager. He then went to work for Southwest Airlines as a Customer Service Agent for 11 years in Reno and Phoenix.
He will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. To honor his memory donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019