Greer - Don Carlos Driggs passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in his home near Greer, Arizona at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his wife and children in the home he built in 1967 in a place he loved more than anywhere on earth.



He began spending summers in Greer as a child in 1938, and built a cabin there and then a different one on Hall Creek in 1967. His children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue to love and enjoy each summer.



Don was born January 11, 1934 to Junius ElMarion Driggs and Bernice Elizabeth Crouse in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated from Phoenix North High School. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America, a labor that began a lifetime of love, respect, and service to the people of Latin America and a love of the Spanish language. He was one of the first missionaries for the Church in Honduras, opened the city of San Pedro Sula for missionary work, and looked forward to attending the dedication of the Church's newly announced Temple there. He met his future bride, Mary Lynn Winsor of Phoenix, in 1951 while a senior in high school and married her on November 23rd, 1956, immediately upon his return from his mission.



He served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and based in Texas. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University in Finance in 1960 while working to support his growing family. He began a long and distinguished career as an executive for Western Savings and Loan Association, a business founded by his father, uncles, and grandfather in 1929. He was noted for his integrity, incredible attention to detail, and his quiet, smart, and kind demeanor. One of the highlights of his career was working with other financial institutions across North and South America to improve housing affordability and community development. He also established a scholarship program which benefited hundreds of high school seniors across Arizona.



While in the military, Don developed a love for flying and took many trips in his Cessna 210 to Mexico and Central America and around the United States. During the summers, he would fly from Phoenix to Springerville on weekends to join the family. Flying over the home, he would dip his wings so family knew to drive into town to pick him up. Other hobbies included playing the piano, making ice cream, researching and teaching family history, traveling, taking his family on motorhome vacations, coin and stamp collecting, and backpacking in the canyons and mountains across the Southwest.



He devoted thousands of hours to church service as a scout master, stake clerk, and as counselors in a bishopric (Scottsdale 1st Ward), stake presidency (Mesa Kimball Stake), and temple presidency (Cochabamba, Bolivia), and as a sealer in the Snowflake Temple. As a sealer, he was privileged to perform the Temple marriages for many of his grandchildren.



Upon his retirement, MaryLynn joined him for four missions - one to Chile, and three to the Temple in Cochabamba, Bolivia including one as a member of the temple presidency. He loved his service there, the people, and his many philanthropic efforts to help improve the lives of the children of Bolivia. His family felt deeply blessed for their example and the service they provided.



Don was met with a glorious reunion of those who have predeceased him - his parents, Junius ElMarion Driggs and Bernice Elizabeth Crouse, two siblings, Sharon Driggs Hall and Stephen Crouse Driggs, and two grandchildren. He is survived by two siblings: Deanna June Kasold and Michael Ross Driggs; his wife, MaryLynn Winsor; his eight children, Don Carlos Driggs (Sherri) of Yuma, AZ, Bridget Kem Flake (Don) of Lakeside, AZ, Eric Scott Driggs (Ann) of Mesa, AZ, Xenia Marie Stirland (Shaun) of Alpine, UT, Sheila Rae Zahajko (Mike) of Maple Valley, WA, Rachelle Lynn Standage (Rod) of Bedford, WY, Joseph Shad Driggs (Darla) of Gilbert, AZ, and Elizabeth LeAnn Seedall (Brian) of Idaho Falls, ID, plus 45 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.



The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care from Accord Hospice during the last weeks of Don's life who administered to the family as much as they did to Don.



Visitations will be at Burnham Mortuary at 535 N Main St in Eagar, AZ from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm on Friday, August 28th followed by a graveside service at the Eagar City Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at the family home on Hall Creek on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 am.









