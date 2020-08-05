1/1
Don Coolidge
1943 - 2020
Don Coolidge

Scottsdale - Don Coolidge, 76 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on July 31, 2020. Don was born on October 11, 1943 in Rochester, NY. Don graduated from McQuaid Jesuit HS in Rochester, NY. He attended Marquette University and graduated from The University of Hawaii. He is survived by his wife, Diane of 35 years, sons Donn and Scott, and 4 grandchildren. He moved to Scottsdale in 1990 from Honolulu, Hawaii. Don was a Vice President of Merrill Lynch and a stockbroker for 42 years. He retired in 2009. Don loved to play golf, play his baby grand piano, having game nights with friends, and traveling extensively with Diane. Don will be remembered most for his sense of humor, quick wit and caring manner. Due to the current restrictions, there will be no memorial service. If you would like, please make a donation to Liberty Wildlife Rehabilitation in Phoenix.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
