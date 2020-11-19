Don E. Williams
Phoenix - Don E. Williams (78) of Phoenix Arizona died November 11, 2020. Don was born June 1st 1942 in Hartford Connecticut. He was survived by his brother, Larry Williams and sister-in-law Jenny Williams, sons Christopher Lee Williams and Rick Williams, son-in-law Ed Paneitz. He was preceded in death by daughter Donna Paneitz. Don had 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Please visit www.GreenwoodMemoryLawn.com
to share your memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.