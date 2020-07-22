1/1
Don Kuramoto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Kuramoto

Don was married to Sharon D. Kuramoto for 24 years. He had two biological children named Laura Ann Kuramoto and Lydia Marie Kuramoto. In addition to his two daughters he had four step children by the names of Pamela Davis, Scott Shaw, Carolyn Kreiser, Paula McLaughlin. Don worked for any years within the Dodge Dealerships, went on to be an instructor at Glendale Community College, and was incredibly passionate about his teaching career. Anyone that knew Don knew that he was a master of sarcasm and an avid racing enthusiast. He was a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed dearly.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved