Don Kuramoto



Don was married to Sharon D. Kuramoto for 24 years. He had two biological children named Laura Ann Kuramoto and Lydia Marie Kuramoto. In addition to his two daughters he had four step children by the names of Pamela Davis, Scott Shaw, Carolyn Kreiser, Paula McLaughlin. Don worked for any years within the Dodge Dealerships, went on to be an instructor at Glendale Community College, and was incredibly passionate about his teaching career. Anyone that knew Don knew that he was a master of sarcasm and an avid racing enthusiast. He was a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed dearly.









